Joel LeBlanc to Lead DroneBase’s Wind Energy Division

DroneBase has named former Vestas executive Joel LeBlanc to lead the company’s growth and services in wind energy.

“Having spent more than a decade in the global wind after-market services, Joel LeBlanc has one of the most unique backgrounds in wind energy,” says Dan Burton, DroneBase’s founder and CEO. “That experience gives him an unparalleled understanding of how DroneBase’s intelligent imaging and data analytics enables global OEMs and owner/operators to mitigate risk and loss, increase energy production, and, importantly, improve siting and development of the power plant. DroneBase continues to deliver programs that are benefitting the renewable energy industry, and I am thrilled to work closely with him in this important global market.”

“The wind energy industry is in the very early stages of understanding just how important it is to have a scalable approach to standardized, year-over-year imagery data,” says LeBlanc, who will report directly to Burton. “Having actionable, reliable and well-designed data and analytics from imaging can increase generation and revenues from wind energy systems in a way that standard dashboards are not capable of delivering. DroneBase provides reliable and standardized imagery data no matter where in the world your energy system is – and we do this either through managing the entire process as a service or by helping energy companies collect the data in-house for DroneBase to then analyze.”

LeBlanc most recently served as Vestas Wind Systems’ global head of parts and repair services. In this role, he worked closely with wind owners/operators to improve generation and forecasting.