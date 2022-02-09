Jennifer Daloisio Chosen to Head Up Massachusetts Clean Energy Center

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides has named Jennifer Daloisio CEO and executive director of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC).

MassCEC is dedicated to accelerating the clean energy and climate solution innovation that is critical to meeting the commonwealth’s climate goals while building a nation-leading clean energy economy in Massachusetts.

“The Baker-Polito administration continues to make significant strides in achieving Massachusetts’ net zero emission goal by 2050, and MassCEC will play a critical role in our ongoing efforts to develop clean energy technologies, build local companies, and expand the state’s clean energy workforce,” states Theoharides. “Jennifer has proven time and again to be an effective leader, and I believe under her guidance MassCEC will help to lead the clean energy transition by driving climate change solutions and working to grow a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.”

Daloisio first joined MassCEC as chief financial officer and treasurer in November 2014 and began serving as interim CEO in September 2021. Prior to joining MassCEC, she practiced public accounting in Boston for 18 years, most recently as a director at Deloitte. During her time in public accounting, she served clients in a variety of industries, including energy, retail and manufacturing. Daloisio also serves as a director on the board of the Northeast Clean Energy Council Institute.

“I am honored to lead MassCEC at this pivotal time as we work to meet the commonwealth’s ambitious climate goals,” states Daloisio. “Under the Baker-Polito administration’s leadership, MassCEC’s efforts have led to a thriving clean energy industry in Massachusetts. Driven by entrepreneurship and innovation, this industry is delivering clean, resilient, and cost-effective energy solutions. I look forward to continuing the critical work on our climate challenges while ensuring our communities and residents are able to experience the benefits of the clean energy transition.”