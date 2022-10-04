Wormald to Lead Product Design and Engineering for Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power, a floating offshore wind platform developer, has named Jason Wormald chief technology officer to lead the company’s product design and engineering.

“In order to realize the full potential of offshore wind and drive down costs, we have taken a different approach to the platform design, and there is nobody better to drive this technological vision than Jason,” says Gazelle CEO Jon Salazar. “Jason is one of the foremost experts on wire moorings and his track record and hands-on experience delivering innovative mooring solutions for floating offshore wind projects, along with his strategic vision, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our technology team.”

Wormald was formerly the global head of innovation at Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group, where he led the company’s advances in renewables, specifically in mooring solutions. During his tenure, he held senior technical positions overseeing a bespoke technology center directing new product developments and advanced services.

Prior to this, Wormald spent over 20 years in various senior technical roles across a range of industries, including for oil and gas crane firm TSC Engineering, cleantech and switchgear company DeepStream Technologies, and Pace Micro Technology.

“The company is driving the innovation necessary to enable the potential of the offshore wind sector, and I want to play my part in delivering a smart solution that can revolutionize clean energy,” comments Wormald.