Japanese Companies Form Offshore Wind Investment Partnership

Hokutaku Co. Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. are establishing the Hokutaku MOL Wind Energy Investment Ltd. Partnership with the objective of investing in the offshore wind energy business. The Hokutaku/MOL Wind Fund aims at about ¥10 billion-scale investment in offshore wind energy projects.

By combining Hokutaku’s network and operational expertise in the wind energy industry with MOL group’s experiences across various social infrastructure business, including ocean shipping industry, both companies are developing the supply chains in offshore wind power generation industry.

As part of their investment target, the companies will establish offshore wind power facilities and wind power-related operating companies.

Hokutaku is an independent company specializing in wind turbine maintenance, established in 1982. MOL was founded in 1884, and its business centers on the ocean shipping industry. Operating a fleet of about 800 vessels, it develops a variety of social infrastructure businesses.