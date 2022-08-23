Barry Craig to Lead North American Offshore Wind Efforts for James Fisher

Two James Fisher and Sons (James Fisher) companies, James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables), a technical and operations solutions provider to the offshore renewables industry, and ScanTech Offshore, a service provider to the global energy market, have named Barry Craig vice president of renewables for North America. The move will enable both businesses to support U.S. offshore wind growth.

Joining James Fisher and ScanTech 14 years ago as part of an acquisition, Craig has since worked in a variety of operations and project management roles. As he relocates to Boston, he will be bringing with him experience in the integration and deployment of sustainable solutions for energy projects, such as bubble curtains, alongside his supply chain expertise for bolstering the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind sector.

“With all eyes on the U.S. as it races to meet its 30 GW by 2030 offshore wind target, the timing of this appointment couldn’t be better,” says Wayne Mulhall, managing director at JF Renewables. “Having established ourselves as a key player in the European renewables space, we are well placed to bring our learnings across the pond in support of a global transition towards cleaner energy.”

“We are excited to enter this next phase of growth and are confident that with Barry at the helm, we can begin to grow market awareness in the region,” Mulhall adds. “This appointment marks an important first step to achieving our longer-term ambition of becoming fully embedded in-country to bolster the local offshore wind supply chain.”

“We’re entering the U.S. at a pivotal moment; and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come,” Craig states. “It is a fantastic opportunity for both ScanTech and JF Renewables to establish ourselves as serious players in the US market. In a region that takes local content very seriously, having boots on the ground will enable us to stay one step ahead when it comes to finding facilities, building relationships with local partners and establishing a base from which to recruit and grow – in step with industry demand.”