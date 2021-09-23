Catto Passes RES CEO Responsibilities to Eduardo Medina

After five years, Ivor Catto is stepping down as group CEO of RES, an independent renewable energy company. Under his leadership, RES has more than doubled the global portfolio of renewable projects that it has developed and/or constructed, with this currently standing at 22 GW. The number of operational projects that RES now supports through its asset management and O&M services stands at over 7.5 GW. Ivor Catto is retiring from executive roles, having spent the last 13 years of his career in group CEO positions. He will be succeeded at the end of October by Eduardo Medina, following a handover period.

Eduardo Medina joins RES from his previous role as president of Vestas in North America. He has previously held executive and senior positions at SunPower, Acciona Energia, General Electric and Gamesa. Medina will officially take up his new executive position at RES from November 1.

“Whilst I am sad to be leaving RES and its incredibly talented and passionate team of people, it feels the right time for me personally to hand over the baton. Eduardo brings with him a huge breadth of renewable industry experience, which will benefit RES as it continues to grow in its strong multi-national market positions,” says Ivor Catto.

“Ivor’s contribution to RES has been exceptional,” states Gavin McAlpine, RES’ chair. “We would like to thank him for his huge contribution, not just for leading RES and achieving significant results for the company, but his contribution to the growth of the renewables sector. I would like to personally wish him all the best as he steps away from executive roles and welcome Eduardo to the team.”

“I aim to build on Ivor’s growth of the global business, with a particular focus on forging ahead with RES’ development activities and expanding our international support services offering as we support the growth strategies of our clients,” comments Eduardo Medina. “There is a clear opportunity to consolidate our position as a leading Asset Manager and O&M provider, plus, capitalize on the significant market opportunities in our business geographies. RES has such a unique culture, heritage and people. I am very much looking forward to taking up the position.”