IRENA, Renewable Energy Companies Form Decarbonization Alliance

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), co-founding partner Siemens Energy and 13 companies across all industry sectors have launched the global Alliance for Industry Decarbonization. The new alliance aims to accelerate net-zero ambitions and the decarbonization of industrial value chains in pursuit of the Paris Agreement climate goals.

The coalition was officially launched by adopting the Bali Declaration in the presence of IRENA’s Director-General Francesco la Camera and Karim Amin, an executive board member of Siemens Energy, during IRENA’s Investment Forum on Energy Transitions in Bali, Indonesia. Co-founder Siemens Energy has been a major driver for the creation of the alliance and will co-chair the alliance leadership. The first meeting is planned to take place at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

“Climate action needs industry leaders,” states La Camera. “This alliance stands for the growing commitment of global industry to act on decarbonization and unlock opportunities that come with a green industrialization through renewables and other transition-related technologies like green hydrogen. By standing together, we send a clear signal of solidarity ahead of COP27 and we invite new partners to join our common vision.”

“We need to slash greenhouse gas emissions urgently if we are going to tackle climate change,” adds Amin. “Accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, the industrial sector is the second largest emitter and requires rapid decarbonization. In this endeavor, partnerships are crucial. With our technologies, we at Siemens Energy constantly seek to create value with our partners toward a low-carbon future. I am convinced the Alliance for Decarbonization will accelerate decarbonization by installing a first-class exchange forum for industry, technology, and knowledge partners.”

The Alliance for Industry Decarbonization was created to achieve country-specific net zero goals faster, encourage action for decarbonizing industrial value chains, and enhance understanding of renewables-based solutions and their adoption by industry. The alliance will also strengthen dialogue and coordinate action by industrial stakeholders from across the public and private sectors.

IRENA will coordinate and facilitate the activities of the alliance as well as offer in-house technical expertise and knowledge on a range of policy, regulatory, technology and finance topics related to decarbonizing end-use sectors, including industrial decarbonization.

Partners are Siemens Energy, Enel Green Power, TAQA Arabia, Eni, Technip Energies, EDF Renewables, JSW, Tata Steel, Sable Chemicals, Tatanga Energy, Roland Berger, Repsol, Equinor and TAQA. Membership of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization is open to public and private firms and stakeholders operating in energy-intensive sectors that have the ambition to decarbonize their activities along their value chains and companies that have knowledge and expertise in the deployment of energy transition technologies.