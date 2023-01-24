Invenergy to Provide CORE with More Than 1.2 TWh of Renewable Energy Annually

CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), an electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, and Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, have signed a new wholesale power supply partnership. The partnership will provide CORE with over 1.2 TWh of renewable energy per year, which includes approximately 400 MW of new solar and wind energy projects and 100 MW of battery storage, backed up by over 300 MW of existing reliable natural gas resources, starting in 2026.

The power agreements cover a 20-year term between Invenergy and CORE. Invenergy has developed seven projects currently in operation in Colorado.

Combined with CORE’s existing generating assets, these new agreements will supply the bulk of CORE’s wholesale energy needs. With this partnership, CORE will advance its objective of reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2030 and create more flexibility to implement additional battery storage and other technologies in the future.

“CORE’s innovative partnership with Invenergy demonstrates that the transition to a clean and reliable energy future can be done without sacrificing affordability for our members,” says Jeff Baudier, CEO of CORE Electric Cooperative. “With Invenergy, a proven and like-minded developer that can react and deliver in record time, CORE is competitively positioned to support native growth and aggressively pursue new business.”

“This partnership between Invenergy and CORE signifies a key moment in Colorado’s clean energy transition,” adds Jim Shield, senior EVP and development business leader at Invenergy. “Invenergy is proud to be CORE’s chosen partner and to help them meet their important renewable energy and reliability objectives through our flexible energy solutions.”

The selection followed a competitive evaluation of service provider proposals and was approved by CORE’s member-elected board of directors.