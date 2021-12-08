Invenergy Places 235 MW Order for Vestas Wind Turbines

Vestas has secured a 235 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines and V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode from Invenergy to power the Sapphire Sky wind project in Illinois.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“We are pleased to partner once again with Invenergy, a global leader in sustainable energy, and expand the renewable energy sector in Illinois with the Sapphire Sky project,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

“As a leader in wind operations, it’s partnerships like our engagement with Vestas that ensure we continue to develop a best-in-class fleet,” states Bryan Schueler, executive vice president and a construction business leader. “At Invenergy, safety, efficiency, and operational excellence are top of mind throughout the construction process and we pride ourselves on working with project partners that share those same goals. We look forward to deepening our investment and footprint in our home state of Illinois alongside Vestas.”

Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.