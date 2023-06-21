Invenergy Given $1 Billion Blackstone Vote of Confidence

Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, has received an approximately $1 billion equity investment from funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, to continue growing its expanding business. This amount is additional to Blackstone’s nearly $3 billion investment in Invenergy in 2021 and 2022.

Invenergy’s ownership includes Blackstone, CDPQ, as well as Invenergy management, which will continue its day-to-day responsibility for the business.

Invenergy will nurture growth of the company in the United States and around the world with this additional investment. Its varied portfolio of projects includes considerable solar and land-based wind farms, advanced energy storage facilities, offshore wind projects, high-voltage direct current interregional transmission lines, clean hydrogen initiatives, solar panel manufacturing and a burgeoning community solar business through its Reactivate venture.

Comments Matthew Runkle, senior managing director, Blackstone Infrastructure: “Invenergy has a premier platform for developing, owning and operating clean energy projects; we are excited to continue supporting the realization of these projects and their important contribution to decarbonizing the energy sector.”