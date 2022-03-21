Invenergy, GE Renewable Energy Complete Nearly 1 GW Wind Energy Center

Invenergy and GE Renewable Energy have commenced commercial operations for the 998 MW Traverse Wind Energy Center, the largest wind farm constructed in a single phase in North America.

Located in north central Oklahoma, Traverse joins the operational 199 MW Sundance Wind Energy Center and the 287 MW Maverick Wind Energy Center, as the last of three projects developed by Invenergy for American Electric Power (AEP) to reach commercial operation. These projects make up the North Central Energy Facilities; they have 531 GE turbines with a combined capacity of 1,484 MW.

“This is a moment that Invenergy and our valued partners at AEP, GE Renewable Energy and the gracious members of our home communities in Oklahoma have been looking forward to,” says Jim Shield, senior executive vice president and development business leader at Invenergy. “With the completion of Traverse and with it the North Central Energy Facilities, we’re proud to further our commitment to responsible, clean energy development and to advance our mission to build a sustainable world.”

The North Central Energy Facilities represent a $2 billion capital investment in north central Oklahoma, directly investing in the local economy through new tax revenues and lease payments to participating landowners and will generate enough electricity to power 440,000 American homes.

“GE was honored to work with Invenergy on this milestone wind project, continuing our long-standing partnership,” states Steve Swift, global commercial leader for GE’s Onshore Wind business. “Wind power is a key element of driving decarbonization, and a dependable and affordable energy option here in the US and around the world. GE’s 2 MW platform turbines are ideally suited to bring reliable and sustainable renewable energy to the region for many years to come.”

AEP’s subsidiaries Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) assumed ownership of the three wind farms upon start of commercial operations to serve their customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide operations and maintenance, balance of plant, energy management, and asset management services under a 10-year agreement, adding to the 13 GW global sustainable energy project portfolio it manages.