Invenergy, energyRe Joint Venture Enters Bid for N.Y. Offshore Wind Solicitation

Leading Light Wind, an American-led offshore wind development in the New York Bight, has submitted its bid for an offshore wind power contract to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Leading Light Wind is a partnership between Invenergy and energyRe. New York’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation includes a nation-leading $500 million investment in offshore wind ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure. Leading Light Wind proposes delivering up to 2,100 MW of clean energy to the state.

“Leading Light Wind is charting a course for New York’s clean energy future, one that is led by American innovation,” says Michael Polsky, founder and CEO at Invenergy. “As the only American-led offshore wind project in the New York Bight, Leading Light Wind has an unmatched commitment to advancing a domestic offshore wind industry that secures American competitiveness in the global market, delivers a just energy transition, and builds new opportunities for New Yorkers.”

“Leading Light Wind is ready to bring our decades of expertise and experience to the fight for a resilient future,” comments Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe. “Offshore wind is critical to reaching New York’s bold climate and clean energy goals and can accelerate a family-sustaining green economy across the state. Leading Light Wind is uniquely positioned to realize New York’s domestic leadership in offshore wind—and deliver on the promise of cleaner air and a healthier future for our communities.”

“We are pleased to offer a unique and differentiated supply chain investment plan that will deliver economic benefits from Western New York to the Capital Region to New York City,” adds Joshua Weinstein, vice president and head of offshore development for Invenergy. “We’re creating next-generation jobs through an innovation and operations base at the historic Brooklyn Navy Yard and marshaling port development at the Arthur Kill Terminal on Staten Island. In addition, we’re offering an energy storage solution to provide grid resilience and align our project with New York’s energy storage goals.”

Leading Light Wind signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) to ensure the project is built by New York union construction workers. The MOU covers all aspects of construction – from supply chain and port construction to offshore construction.