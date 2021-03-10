Invenergy Brings Blooming Grove Wind Center Online

Invenergy, a privately-held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, says the 250 MW Blooming Grove Wind Energy Center commenced commercial operations in December 2020.

Located in McLean County, Ill., the project supported approximately 500 jobs during the 12-month construction period and will invest nearly $120 million in the local community through property taxes, landowner payments, and wages and benefits. Invenergy entered into two separate virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA) with Verizon and Saint-Gobain North America for the output of the Blooming Grove project – contracts that were announced in 2020.

“Blooming Grove Wind Energy Center is Invenergy’s 15th project to achieve commercial operations in our home state, signifying our continued commitment to a clean energy economy in Illinois,” says Jim Shield, CCO of Invenergy. “Invenergy is proud to celebrate this milestone with Verizon and Saint-Gobain and commend their dedication to investing in clean energy and fostering resilient, sustainable communities.”

Verizon, through its 130 MW VPPA, is focused on its ongoing efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035, a key commitment of Citizen Verizon, the company’s business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Announced at the start of this year, Invenergy and Verizon also entered into three 15-year contracts for an aggregate of 525 MW of capacity, the largest portion of Verizon’s latest renewable energy purchases. The generation will come from three solar projects, all of which are expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Invenergy’s 120 MW VPPA with Saint-Gobain North America represents the largest renewable energy deal to date for Saint-Gobain, its first wind farm, and is a key driver in supporting the company’s goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through this agreement, Saint-Gobain will receive renewable energy certificates (RECs) that will effectively offset CO2 emissions from the electricity that powers its U.S. operations by 40%, resulting in a reduction of Saint-Gobain’s overall carbon footprint in the U.S. by 21%.

Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide operations and maintenance, balance of plant, energy management and asset management services under a long-term agreement, adding to the 10 GW global sustainable energy project portfolio it manages.

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group has invested in Blooming Grove at 90% ownership interest – Invenergy retains a minority ownership position.