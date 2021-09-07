Ingeteam Solution Attains 20 GW Milestone

Ingeteam Wind Energy, a specialist in electrical power conversion technology and control systems, has integrated its all-in-one SCADA software across 20 GW of renewable energy projects worldwide.

In the past few years, the company has seen an increasing demand for its INGESYS Smart SCADA suite across all renewable technology segments in Spain, Mexico, the U.S. and Australia.

The INGESYS Smart SCADA platform, developed and fine-tuned over 30 years, harnesses big data and IoT into a single product capable of solving the most complex operational challenges.

“As the installation of renewable energy projects continues to grow worldwide, so too does the need for advanced SCADA systems to manage day-to-day operations and optimize performance,” comments Jorge Acedo, R&D control systems director of Ingeteam Wind Energy. “From monitoring the latest new-build projects to extending the lifetime of projects installed 15 to 20 years ago, our customers seek to optimize their operations using one central platform that is robust, scalable, and capable of integrating a wide mix of assets and systems.”

Data-driven digital twin analytics is one tool integrated in the INGESYSTM Smart SCADA software. Created using both real-time and offline data collected from an extensive population in terms of location and technology through an integrated state-of-the-art historian tool suite, the models can be used to analyze performance and recommend corrective actions. Algorithms, dashboards and reporting capabilities allow asset managers to gain insights to support decisions that have a large impact on overall performance. Machine learning algorithms continuously track the behavior of key components and raise alerts in the event of non-conformance. Visual analytics enable technicians to clearly identify issues and respond swiftly.