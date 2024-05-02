Ingeteam Claims to Capture One-Third of Wind Market Share in the U.S.

Michael Bates
Ingeteam attributes the diversification of its manufacturing activity to 55 GW of converters, control systems and wind generators for the U.S. market being equipped with Ingeteam-Indar technology. 

As the American Clean Power Association estimates the domestic wind market at 150,455 MW in its latest annual report, the company says its tech represents a 37% market share.  

Its Milwaukee factory began operations in 2011, manufacturing and distributing the company’s generators in the U.S. Ingeteam had additional facilities in Spain, India and Brazil. 


