White Construction Wins Contract for California Wind Farm

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s (IEA) White Construction subsidiary has secured a $44 million award to lead the construction of a 60 MW utility-scale wind farm in Riverside County, Calif.

The project is expected to commence in the first quarter 2022, with targeted completion by the first quarter 2023.

Under the terms of the contract, IEA will self-perform all engineering and construction of 15 wind turbines, two substation and meteorological evaluation towers (METs), and an underground electrical collector system. As outlined within the scope of work, IEA will also be tasked with the construction of new private-land access roads, together with improvements to existing public roads surrounding the property.

“California remains at the vanguard of the clean energy transition, a state committed to investing in cost-competitive renewable energy sources,” states JP Roehm, CEO of IEA. “IEA is proud to partner with California in its mission to develop a world-class network of sustainable, reliable energy systems that both reduce carbon emissions and foster economic development.”

IEA is an infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise.