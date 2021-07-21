Indiana Wind Farm Gets Up and Running with Corporate PPAs

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has begun producing energy at its 198 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County, Ind.

This second phase of the wind farm joins the operational 200 MW Headwaters I Wind Farm. Both phases of the Headwaters Wind Farm contribute to EDPR NA’s 1,199 MW of operational capacity in Indiana, which represents approximately one-third of all renewable energy capacity installed in the state, the company says.

Facebook’s 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 139 MW of power from Headwaters II will help the company meet its goal to support its operations with 100% renewable energy and reach net-zero carbon emissions.

“Supporting our global operations with 100 percent renewable energy requires working with companies like EDP Renewables North America, who share the drive to protect the planet, support communities and produce renewable energy that keeps our operations running,” says Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Facebook.

Walmart’s long-term PPA is for 60 MW of energy from Headwaters II and also advances the company’s goals to power its operations with 100% renewable energy.

According to EDPR NA, the Headwaters II Wind Farm creates significant contributions to the local community in the form of new jobs and revenue, including payments to landowners and local governments, and an increase in money spent at local businesses.

Local landowner Jason Chamberlain has land in the Headwaters II project and is already noting the benefits:

“Leasing land to the Headwaters II Wind Farm not only brings revenue to our local economy, but it also provides a drought-resistant source of income. I want to thank EDP Renewables North America for their continued commitment to Randolph County’s success,” says Chamberlain.