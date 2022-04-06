In Move to Expand Green Energy Power, Germany Sets 30 GW Offshore Wind Goal

Germany’s government has released its plan for increasing renewable energy resources in the country in order to diminish Germany’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels, reports Christian Kraemer and Joseph Nasr of Reuters.

The package, says Economy Minister Robert Habeck, will include a goal of 80% of power being sourced from green energy by 2030, up from the current total of 40%.

The legislation, the Renewable Energy Sources Act, sets an offshore wind power goal of 30 GW by 2030 and 70 GW by 2045.

Read the full article here.