Illinois Wind Farm Starts Giving Back to Local Communities

Green River Wind Farm, an operational 194 MW wind energy project located in Lee and Whiteside counties in Illinois has made the first donation of $38,800 to the Green River Community Fund, a charitable initiative associated with the project.

Green River Wind Farm has virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA) with Apple, Akamai Technologies and Swiss Re – as well as a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA). 3Degrees facilitated the renewable energy aggregation with the corporate power purchasers. The project was developed and is operated by National Grid Renewables, which includes the renewables development company formerly known as Geronimo Energy.

The Green River Community Fund is one of eleven charitable funds initially established by National Grid Renewables, whose foundation as a farmer-friendly, community-focused business includes a commitment to giving back to the communities that host its renewable energy projects. The total estimated charitable commitment for the Green River Community Fund is approximately $775,000.

In addition to the community fund benefits, Green River Wind Farm is impacting the local and state economies through job and tax revenue creation. The project employed approximately 200 construction workers at its construction peak and created 10 new full-time jobs at its operations and maintenance building located in Deer Grove, Ill. Additionally, the project is anticipated to provide millions in new tax revenue – as well as landowner income in the form of land lease payments throughout operations.

The fund’s donations will be leveraged to serve local community members in the cities and towns connected to the local project. A board of directors comprised of local residents and Green River Wind Farm landowners will oversee the grant application and disbursement process.

“These funds will help improve our communities within the area of the Green River Wind Farm Project,” says Rick R. Clary, board president of the Green River Community Fund. “It is the board’s hope that we can help some organizations and improve or enhance the quality of life within the area. We are excited to start this process and look forward to many years of helping organizations in need.”

Photo: Green River Wind Farm