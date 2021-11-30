IFCHOR, GRS Partner to Invest in Offshore Renewable Shipping Services

International offshore renewable advisory firm Global Renewables Shipbrokers (GRS) has partnered with Swiss shipbroker IFCHOR to enable GRS to scale its offshore renewable energy activities in the U.S., Japan and China, as well as continued European wind farm development.

With 35 GW of renewable offshore capacity worldwide already installed (end 2020), more than 235 GW is expected to be added between 2021 and 2030. This growth potential of approximately 650% will require a range of additional installation, operations and maintenance vessel-related services.

“This is a key milestone in GRS’ development,” say Philippe Schoenefeld and Matthias Mross, GRS co-founders and managing partners. “It allows us to fast-track our ambitious plans to provide the full suite of support services to the offshore renewable sector. In IFCHOR we have found the perfect partner: they are highly experienced, entrepreneurial and give us the opportunity to address the global market.”

GRS offers services for every stage of an offshore wind farm’s lifecycle to both shipowners and wind farm operators. Concept planning and project consulting services are provided for wind farms at the initial development stage, alongside chartering, newbuild project management, sale and purchase, finance, and research services.

“Offshore renewable energy is an exciting new opportunity for us,” add IFCHOR co-CEOs Ghigo and Manu Ravano. “GRS is a first mover company in this sector and has a solid 10-year track record of success. This partnership allows IFCHOR to widen its offering and enter a fast-growing market sector. Furthermore, we know that many of our clients are looking at this space and its green footprint with growing interest: we will now be able to assist them invest in it. GRS’ expertise and services go far beyond chartering and enable clients to access turn-key projects.”

Founded in Hamburg in 2011, GRS has offices in Germany and Taiwan and sales representatives in France, Japan and South Korea. IFCHOR is a shipbroking firm active in the dry bulk and tanker markets with a network of 14 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and the U.S.