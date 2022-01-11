IEA, White Construction Building Illinois Wind Farm for Invenergy

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s (IEA) White Construction wholly owned subsidiary has secured a $75 million award with Invenergy, a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions.

Under the terms of the contract, IEA will provide construction services for the Sapphire Sky Wind Project, a planned 250 MW utility-scale development in McLean County, Ill. IEA will self-perform the engineering and construction of 64 wind turbines and nearly 20 miles of private-land access roads.

The project commenced during the fourth quarter of 2021, with targeted completion by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Invenergy is a valued, long-term partner of IEA, a company whose commitment to building sustainable energy solutions of scale closely aligns with our vision and values,” states JP Roehm, CEO of IEA. “We are proud to partner with them on this important project, one that further positions Illinois as a leading producer of domestic wind energy, while providing significant socio-economic benefits to the citizens of McLean County.”

“We’re pleased to work with the IEA team again and be in construction on our largest renewable energy project in Illinois,” says Bryan Schueler, senior executive vice president and construction business leader at Invenergy. “Working with trusted partners like IEA is essential to accelerating the clean energy transition in Illinois and beyond.”