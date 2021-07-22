IEA Tapped to Build Panorama Wind Farm

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has been awarded a contract for the Panorama Wind Farm in Colorado.

Leeward Renewable Energy, a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, awarded the project to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

IEA will construct the 145 MW wind farm, located in Weld County. Construction will begin this month and is expected to be completed in December. IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of 23 miles of private access roads, the improvement of existing public and private access roads, the installation of foundations, the offloading of equipment, and the erection of 66 Vestas wind turbine generators.

“Wind is quickly becoming an energy source of choice in Colorado, and IEA is pleased to partner with Leeward Renewable Energy to help further the state’s renewable energy generation,” says Chris Hanson, IEA’s executive vice president of renewable energy. “The Panorama Wind Farm will not only serve as an important source of job creation for Colorado, but also bring the state one step closer to achieving its goal of 100 percent clean energy generation by 2040.”