IEA, LOGISTEC USA Partner to Offer Turnkey Solutions for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is partnering with LOGISTEC USA Inc., a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corp., a cargo handling and marine services provider with 25 port locations within the United States.

IEA intends to leverage its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions with LOGISTEC’s cargo handling capabilities in support of new utility-scale offshore wind developments along the East Coast in the U.S.

As one of the largest utility scale wind engineering and construction firms in the U.S., IEA will utilize its logistics expertise to capitalize on the planned, multi-year investment in offshore capacity additions, leveraging LOGISTEC’s experience as a leader in the handling of specialized wind components.

“As a leading EPC company serving the domestic onshore wind industry, IEA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a long-term trend toward increased investment in offshore wind development,” states JP Roehm, CEO of IEA. “We believe this alliance will allow for improved logistics, supply chain, and material handling capability along the East Coast corridor where LOGISTEC has a significant geographic presence, one well-suited to service planned offshore wind developments in the region.”

“This unique partnership between IEA and LOGISTEC will provide customers with a truly integrated service for the burgeoning offshore wind market,” explains Rodney Corrigan, president of LOGISTEC USA Inc. “IEA’s renowned suite of specialized services in the renewable energy sector paired with our field proven wind handling expertise will bring clean energy to communities in support of a sustainable future for generations to come.”