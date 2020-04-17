IEA Finalizes Wind Construction Contract In Iowa

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, has finalized a $65 million wind construction award in the state of Iowa.

The contract was secured by White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects. IEA recognized approximately $56 million of this contract in backlog at December 31, 2019.

The award is for the construction of a 150 MW wind farm in Northern Iowa that, upon its anticipated completion in November, will produce roughly 600,000 MWh of electricity each year. White Construction will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the building of access roads, the erection of wind generators, the installation of turbine foundations and the construction of project substations and a medium-voltage collection system.

Iowa is ranked second in the U.S. for installed wind capacity. Iowa was also the first state to produce more than 30% of its electricity from wind. Wind construction projects, including that of this newest wind farm, will bring Iowa well over 10,000 MW of installed capacity within the next few years, according to the Iowa Environmental Council.

“IEA is committed to providing state-of-the-art, sustainable energy solutions to each of our clients,” says JP Roehm, president and CEO of IEA.

“We are very pleased to be able to support this newest wind farm project that will bring reliable, affordable energy to Iowa, while also contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in the state,” he adds.

IEA has assembled more than 7,200 wind turbines across North America.

Photo: An IEA wind project under construction