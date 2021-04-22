IEA Awarded Construction Contracts for Texas, Illinois Wind Farms

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., an infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, has been awarded three renewable energy construction projects for a combined total of approximately $300 million.

Two of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, including a wind farm and a solar farm, are located in Texas. Work on the solar farm began in the first quarter and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

“IEA is pleased to provide the necessary support to expand our nation’s renewable energy resources,” says JP Roehm, president and CEO of IEA. “Texas and Illinois rank first and sixth in the U.S., respectively, for total operating wind, solar and energy storage capacity. Both states are reducing our country’s carbon footprint, and we look forward to being able to continue to build on this momentum through these most recent wind and solar awards.”

IEA is self-performing all the engineering, civil, foundations, trackers, collection, inverter installations, module installations and commissioning at the solar project site. Work on the wind farm began in the first quarter and is anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2022. IEA is also self-performing all the project work, including the construction of project roads, the erection of wind turbine generators and the installation of the medium-voltage collection systems.

The third project is a wind farm located in Illinois with completion expected in 2022. IEA is building all the public and private access roads for the project site, erecting the wind turbine generators and installing the collection systems.

Photo by jeffk is licensed under CC BY 2.0