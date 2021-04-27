IEA Awarded Construction Contract for Plymouth Wind Energy Center

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, has been awarded a contract for the Plymouth Wind Energy Center in northwest Iowa.

Invenergy, a privately held global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, awarded the project to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects. The award is for the construction of a 200 MW utility-scale wind farm, which broke ground this month and is expected to be completed late in the year. IEA will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of project roads, installation of foundations, offloading of equipment and erection of 73 GE wind turbine generators.

Iowa continues to rank amongst the nation’s leading states for wind energy generation and investments. The American Clean Power Association ranks Iowa third in the U.S. for operating wind, solar and energy storage capacity, with over $19 billion in capital invested in renewable energy projects to date. Iowa was also the first state in the nation to generate more than 30% of its total electricity from wind power, and, as of this past year, wind energy officially surpassed coal as Iowa’s largest single source of electricity.

“As technological advancements continue to drive down costs, wind energy has proven to be one of the most affordable, stable and clean sources of new energy generation in Iowa,” says JP Roehm, president and CEO of IEA. “IEA is very pleased to not only leverage our expertise in wind construction in our partnership with Invenergy but also to advance Iowa’s position as a national leader in renewable energy.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 GW of renewable energy projects across North America.

Photo by Phil Roeder is licensed under CC BY 2.0