IEA Awarded Construction Contract for Illinois Wind Farm

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company, has been awarded a wind construction contract for the 185 MW Glacier Sands wind farm in Mason County, Ill. Cordelio Power, a North American-based renewable power producer, awarded the project to White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that constructs utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.

White Construction has already commenced limited construction work on the Glacier Sands project and expects to receive full notice to proceed in Q1 2021, with completion of the project expected in October 2021. White Construction will self-perform all of the engineering, procurement and construction needs of the project, including the construction of project roads, improvements of public roads, installation of collection systems and foundations, and the erection of 43 wind turbines.

Illinois ranks sixth in the nation for installed wind capacity according to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), with over 5,800 MW of wind online. Wind accounts for 7.6% of all energy produced in the state. Illinois also ranks third in the nation in wind industry employment, with over 8,000 wind jobs in 2019.

“IEA is pleased to partner with Cordelio Power on this important wind construction project,” says JP Roehm, president and CEO of IEA. “IEA is committed to improving the environment through the installation of renewable energy sources. Through our work on the Glacier Sands wind farm, IEA looks forward to continuing to reduce Illinois’ carbon footprint by bringing affordable, clean energy to the state.”

To date, IEA has constructed more than 20 GW of renewable energy projects across North America.

Photo: IEA’s Twin Forks Wind Project, also located in Mason County, Ill.