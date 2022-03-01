ICR Integrity Set to Take Part in Catapult Offshore Renewables Cohort in Scotland

Following a competitive process, ICR Integrity (ICR), a provider of specialist maintenance, integrity and inspection solutions, has been selected for participation in the second Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) North East Scotland program, funded by the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

ICR’s repair technologies for offshore wind substations include its Quickflange and Technowrap products. Both cold-work technologies create zero emissions during installation. The company’s drone inspection business unit, Sky-Futures, has also delivered offshore wind turbine and substation inspections since 2014 within the U.K., Belgium and Denmark for major clean energy companies.

The 12-18-month program is governed by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC), working with a senior Industry Advisory Group, and follows a range of regional F4OR programs, rolled out across the country since 2018.

“We are entering 2022 with a really positive outlook and this fantastic news comes at a time when we continue to strengthen our focus on cleaner energy markets,” says Britney Houvet, business development director at ICR. “We are building a pipeline of projects within these existing and emerging industries supporting our ongoing expansion globally and are excited to build on our track record. We have experience working in multiple clean energy industries including on-line leak sealing and specialist on-site machining in biomass with tier one contractors and Sky-Futures recently completed methane detection surveys on seven European biogas sites together with its partner SeekOps.

ICR operates in global locations including Europe, MENA, Australia, ASEAN and North America.