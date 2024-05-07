ICA Miami Inks REC Deal with ENGIE

The Institute of Contemporary Art Miami (ICA) and ENGIE North America subsidiary ENGIE Resources have struck a five-year agreement in which ICA will procure renewable energy certificates (RECs) from ENGIE’s Priddy Wind Project in Mills County, Texas.

In 2020, the museum was a grantee for the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation’s sustainability funding and has since implemented carbon offsets and sustainable shipping practices for major exhibitions. These RECs are expected to fully match the museum’s forecasted electricity consumption for the building and operations with project-specific Green-e certified RECs.

“Customer understanding and adoption of RECs takes time,” says Brad McIntyre, business development manager at ENGIE Resources. “ICA Miami is a great jumping-off point for us in the South Florida market. RECs provide sustainable solutions for developers to invest in new assets and we expect this agreement to accelerate the impact of renewables in this and other similar markets.”





Green-e RECs are certified by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions.