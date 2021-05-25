Iberdrola, Vestas Secure Turbine Supply Agreement for Baltic Eagle Project

Iberdrola and Vestas have signed a contract to supply 50 units of the V174-9.5 MW offshore wind turbine to the Baltic Eagle project being developed off the island of Rügen, in German waters of the Baltic Sea. Both parties have also signed a contract for service and maintenance of the new turbines.

With 476.25 MW installed capacity and spanning a 40 km2 area, Baltic Eagle is the second major offshore initiative undertaken by Iberdrola in Germany – one of its key strategic markets – following the successful installation of the 350 MW Wikinger wind farm in 2017. By the end of 2026, Iberdrola is planning to increase its installed capacity in Germany to more than 1.1 GW.

“There will be synergy effects in our projects, especially through joint maintenance campaigns and the use of the infrastructure in Sassnitz,” says Iris Stempfle, manager of Germany at Iberdrola. “Investment costs are falling due to technical advancements along the entire value chain and the strong know-how of the offshore industry, which has matured over the past few years. Offshore wind energy will be an important component of an economically reasonable energy transition. However, we need stable framework conditions to plan and deliver our investments.”

Approximately 75 km off the coast, Baltic Eagle will be connected to the Lubmin substation through 2 new HV cables to be laid by 50Hertz. Together with Wikinger, it will give rise to the largest offshore wind complex in the Baltic Sea, with over 826 MW of joint installed capacity and a €2.5 billion total investment.

Based on proven technology, track record and field experience, Vestas says the V174-9.5 MW turbine currently has the industry’s largest commercially proven rotor size and most powerful output, with a 174-m rotor blade diameter and a hub elevation of 107 m above sea level. The deal foresees delivery and installation of the wind turbines in 2024.

Photo by Schnella Schnyder is licensed under CC BY 2.0