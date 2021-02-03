Iberdrola Names SGRE Preferred Turbine Supplier for East Anglia Hub

Iberdrola, through its U.K. subsidiary ScottishPower Renewables (SPR), has selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) as the preferred bidder to supply and install offshore wind turbines for its £6.5 billion East Anglia Hub program. SPR and SGRE have agreed to work together ahead of the next contracts for difference auction – scheduled for later this year – to optimize the projects, with the goal of then signing turbine supply and installation agreements.

Selecting a preferred bidder at such an early stage in the development of the East Anglia Hub projects creates the opportunity for SPR and SGRE to develop the turbine design hand in hand, which will help achieve further efficiencies and maximize local supply chain opportunities.

The East Anglia Hub projects have the potential to deliver more than 7.5 % of the U.K.’s 40 GW target for offshore wind generation by 2030 as set out in the government’s Ten Point Plan. To deliver on the plan’s ambitions, this year’s contracts for difference auction will need to ensure sufficient deployment to put the U.K. on track to achieve theis target.

East Anglia ONE supported almost 3,500 jobs at the peak of construction and delivered 100 long-term skilled jobs, with more than half the supply chain coming from the U.K. market. This included SGRE manufacturing turbine blades in the U.K. and supporting jobs within local ports – including Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

The Hub projects are expected to create a pipeline of continued economic investment that will support jobs and opportunities across the eastern U.K. SPR will continue to work closely with local authorities, groups and local colleges to maximize the potential positive outcomes for local people – building on the success of East Anglia ONE. SPR will also continue to work with local stakeholders to deliver internship and project-based work, providing young people across East Anglia with valuable work experience and industry knowledge that could set them up for a future career.

“Offshore wind is now one of the cheapest forms of renewable generation,” says Jonathon Cole, offshore managing director at Iberdrola. “The approach we’re taking with East Anglia Hub – in conjunction with SGRE – shows just how far the industry has come and how well placed we are to deliver on the U.K.’s 40 GW target for offshore wind within the next decade.”

The initial 1,400 MW of power to be generated through the Hub projects via East Anglia THREE has secured planning consent. Planning applications for East Anglia ONE North (800 MW) and East Anglia TWO (900 MW) are currently being examined by the U.K. Planning Inspectorate. Subject to the outcome of the planning considerations, construction of the East Anglia Hub is expected to commence in 2023, with completion in 2026.

