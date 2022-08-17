Iberdrola Issues Call for Environmental Proposals for Offshore Wind

Iberdrola has launched a new challenge through its start-up PERSEO program. The company is launching a call to the market for start-ups to submit high-quality, innovative proposals that seek to develop, test or monitor solutions that take nature into account and that can be applied in an offshore wind farm environment.

Iberdrola proposes, as a starting point, implementing solutions that protect infrastructure and submarine cables from underwater scour. For example, the use of sustainable materials, a specific design that promotes marine biodiversity or the planting of algae. The company also suggests including space for nature in the foundations, such as seal breeding platforms, artificial reef structures or shellfish nurseries. Other issues include reducing the risk of wind turbine collisions or blue carbon sequestration initiatives to promote ecosystem growth, healthy marine habitats and combat climate change due to greenhouse gases.

Preserving the planet and promoting the well-being of people are priorities in Iberdrola’s strategy, and in a context of intense growth in global energy demand, the company continues to work to build an energy model in harmony with nature and human beings. Offshore wind is a clean energy generation technology and one of the driving forces of Iberdrola’s future. The mission now is for its offshore wind farms to preserve habitats and enhance the biodiversity of marine life.

The selected initiative will be developed in collaboration with Iberdrola’s Renewables business technicians, among others, who could offer the winner the opportunity to scale up the solution, adopting it through commercial agreements, or even invest in the company to support its growth. The registration period for the challenge has just started and will end on September 30. Submissions will be received globally.