Iberdrola Invests in Start-Up to Develop Materials for Offshore Wind Renovations

Iberdrola, through its start-up program Perseo, has invested in the start-up Revestimientos Técnicos Sostenibles (RTS) to promote its solutions related to manufacturing insulation and anti-corrosion coatings, which the company says has a direct use on offshore wind structures and in the energy renovation of buildings.

This investment comes after the utility spent three years collaborating with RTS in the development of solutions based on cork, hollow ceramic microspheres and aerogel, with the aim of protecting wind structures and the transformation rooms of offshore substations. Iberdrola aims to include this material in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

RTS, an Andalusian company founded in 2015, is currently in the process of developing and approving products applicable to Iberdrola’s offshore wind and Smart Clima businesses.