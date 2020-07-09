Iberdrola Bringing Wind Power to Texas Retail Market

Iberdrola Texas has entered into the Texas marketplace, offering customers a renewable energy option that’s 100% sourced within the state.

Texas is the number one state for wind production in the U.S., and Iberdrola’s presence in Texas will meet the demand for reliable and competitive green energy options. Iberdrola Texas provides consumers with wind energy generated from its Iberdrola group-owned Texas wind farms.

“We are excited to introduce Texans to a new energy option that bonds sustainability and affordability,” says Laney Brown, president of retail business at Iberdrola USA.

“We know Texans are facing unprecedented challenges this summer, and our hope is to bring some relief from unclear and overpriced electricity bills by utilizing the state’s most abundant renewable resource: the wind,” adds Brown.

Texas is the fifth-largest wind producer in the world, beaten only by four countries, and has created more than 25,000 jobs for residents currently working in the industry.

All electricity plans from Iberdrola Texas include fixed prices, no hidden fees and energy sourced exclusively from Texas wind farms. Competitively priced plans can save customers up to $500, and include 12-, 24- and 36-month options.

In addition to renewable energy products, Iberdrola Texas has entered into an agreement with the home service contract provider, American Home Solutions. The agreement will allow American Home Solutions to offer their affordable home service protection plans to Iberdrola Texas customers, such as the Cooling Repair and Maintenance Plan and Surge Protection Plan.

For more information on Iberdrola Texas’ renewable energy offerings, click here.