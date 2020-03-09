Iberdrola Adds to Offshore Wind Capacity with Acquisition of Ailes Marines

Iberdrola has increased its capacity in the offshore wind industry following its agreement to take 100% ownership of Ailes Marines from Avel Vor.

The company is developing, constructing and operating the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France, a country that has become an increasingly strategic market for Iberdrola. The company, which previously owned 70% of the consortium’s capital, has acquired the remaining 30% from Avel Vor, after receiving the green light from the French Ministry of the Economy.

The transaction will add momentum to the project, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2021. Once fully operational in 2023, the installed capacity will reach approximately 496 MW.

“The Saint-Brieuc project is now ready to get started on construction. All agreements are in place, the funding is secured and contracts are signed,” says Jonathan Cole, global managing director of offshore wind at Iberdrola.

“Our detailed industrial plan will also support new factories and highly-skilled clean energy jobs in France. We are hoping that the final legal and administrative matters will be concluded quickly, and then this major €2.4 billion investment in a cleaner energy future will be ready to run full speed,” he adds.

Located approximately 16 km off the coast of Brittany, the Saint-Brieuc plant will require an overall investment of around €2.4 billion. It will be equipped with 62 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, each with an 8 MW capacity, installed in a 75 sq km area. The turbines will have a total height of 207 m.

Saint-Brieuc is a key project for the energy transition and the French government’s fight against climate change. Iberdrola is also active in the energy commercialization market and is analyzing new opportunities in onshore wind in France.

Photo: Construction on the East Anglia One wind project