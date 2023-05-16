IberBlue Wind Proposes Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Spanish Waters

IberBlue Wind, a joint venture of Simply Blue Group, Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures, says it is developing a floating offshore wind project off the Spanish southern coast of Andalusia.

The planned project – called La Pinta – will have an installed capacity of 990 MW produced by up to 55 turbines of 18 MW each, and it will be located between 15 km and 35 km from the coast.

IberBlue says it has submitted the initial project document, which includes its technical characteristics, to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

“Andalusia is a key area for offshore wind development in Spain. It has a great wind resource, good infrastructure, and potential capacity to become a benchmark for this kind of project,” comments IberBlue Wind’s Julio Vera. “The coasts of Granada and Almeria have favorable conditions for offshore wind farms, although it will be necessary to reinforce the electricity network in the surrounding area to take all the energy generated.”

This is the second offshore wind farm IberBlue Wind is developing in Andalusia. Last November, the joint venture announced its 990 MW Nao Victoria project in the Alboran Sea, off the coasts of Malaga and Cadiz.