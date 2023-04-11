IberBlue Wind Building Two Offshore Wind Farms

IberBlue Wind says it is developing a pair of floating offshore wind projects on the North Atlantic coast, located on the border between Spain and Portugal.

The installations, named Juan Sebastián Elcano and Creoula, will have a combined capacity of up to 1.96 GW. They will comprise approximately 109 turbines and will occupy an area of 530 square kilometers off the coasts of Baixo Miño in Pontevedra and Viana do Castelo.

The names Juan Sebastián Elcano and Creoula were chosen for the projects as a tribute to two historic training ships that are part of the Spanish and Portuguese Navy, IberBlue Wind says.

“It is very exciting to develop cross-border floating offshore wind projects and to collaborate with both Portuguese and Spanish governments on this positive opportunity for both countries,” says Adrián de Andrés, vice president of IberBlue Wind. “We have already engaged with both authorities when we presented our projects to the Spanish and Portuguese authorities, and we look forward to continued engagement.”

Juan Sebastián Elcano will consist of 29 wind turbines, of 18 MW each, which gives it a nominal capacity of 522 MW. The wind turbines, installed on floating platforms anchored to the seabed, will extend from As Mariñas to A Guarda, over an area of117 square kilometers.

The location is within the delimitations recently established by the Spanish government under its Maritime Space Management Plans, among which is the North Atlantic demarcation, called NOR-1.

Creoula will have 80 turbines of 18 MW each and an installed capacity of 1,440 MW. The project will cover an area of 413 square kilometers and be between 20 km and 40 km from shore.

Creoula is also located within the areas proposed by the Portuguese government for offshore wind farm development and will contribute to a target set to install 10 GW of offshore wind by 2030.