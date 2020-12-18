Houston-Based IPP Acquires Montana Wind Project

Broad Reach Power, a Houston-based independent power producer (IPP), has acquired a 250 MW wind project and a 250 MW solar project – both located in Montana.

“I am looking forward to developing these projects as we continue investing in Montana,” says Daniel Zolnikov, power developer at Broad Reach. “Once completed, these projects will provide much-needed reliability to the region’s grid while also contributing valuable local construction jobs and significant tax dollars to counties such as Yellowstone, Stillwater and Golden Valley.”

Located in Billings, the solar and wind projects were purchased from Invenergy, a privately held developer of sustainable energy projects, and are expected to be online in 2022 and 2023, respectively. They join an existing portfolio of solar and battery storage assets also located in Billings owned by Broad Reach and are part of the company’s broader portfolio in the Pacific Northwest where it has a pipeline of more than 1,400 MW of renewable generation projects and more than 900 MW of storage projects.

Photo: Invenergy’s landing page