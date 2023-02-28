Hornbeck Offshore Acquiring Six Offshore Supply Vessels

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Nautical Solutions LLC, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, to acquire six offshore supply vessels (OSVs).

Each vessel is a U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280-class DP-2 OSV with a capacity of ~4,750 DWT. Hornbeck Offshore anticipates taking deliveries of all six vessels over the next 12 to 15 months.

Hornbeck Offshore focuses on providing offshore service vessels to the energy industry, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, as well as to offshore wind and other non-oilfield customers.

“We are very excited about this additional acquisition, which continues our growth strategy for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents,” says Todd Hornbeck, the company’s president and CEO. “We continue to explore our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives as we look to the future.”