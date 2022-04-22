Hormel Moves Toward 100 Percent Renewable Energy Use Goal

Hormel Foods Corp. is matching 100% of its domestic energy use with renewable sourcing by the end of 2022. The renewable energy achievement is part of the company’s 20 By 30 Challenge, a set of 20 aggressive environmental and social responsibility goals Hormel Foods is striving to reach by 2030.

“We are inspired to do our part to make the world a better place,” says Mark Coffey, group vice president of supply chain for Hormel Foods. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship including rethinking how we source the energy we need.”

In 2021, the company celebrated the launch of large-scale renewable energy projects, including Western Trails wind project in northern Texas, Caddo wind site in southern Oklahoma and Haystack wind project in eastern Nebraska.

In addition, the company completed its newest solar energy project at its Jennie-O Turkey Store plant in Montevideo, Minn. The 1.75 MW project, which hosts a community solar array, will provide approximately 10% of the plant’s energy needs.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency applauds Hormel Foods for its leadership position in the green power marketplace,” comments James Critchfield, program manager of EPA’s Green Power Partnership. “Hormel Foods is an excellent example for other organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through green power investment and use.”