Hitachi Energy Debuts Portfolio to Support Offshore Wind Platform Installations

Hitachi Energy has launched its OceaniQ portfolio for the offshore energy environment. It addresses applications for fixed platforms, floating structures and sub-sea power systems for wind, marine and other offshore operators.

Key characteristics of OceaniQ solutions feature a modular design to enable timely installation and the ability to quickly connect energy assets to onshore. It enables safe and secure remote monitoring and other services such as predictive maintenance. Designs are also ruggedized to withstand harsh marine conditions, minimizing the need for physical service over their lifetime.

The first products to be announced as part of the OceaniQ portfolio are Hitachi Energy’s transformers for offshore floating applications. Since the first commercial projects in the early 1990s, offshore wind electricity generation has grown enormously, with more than 35 GW capacity currently worldwide. Yet building offshore brings great challenges beyond the harsh salt-water environment and only a small fraction of the full potential has been exploited. This is because many offshore areas do not have a suitable seabed and beyond 60-meter depths are not optimal for fixed structures.

OceaniQ transformers and shunt reactors are key equipment in the grid infrastructure that enables the transmission of electricity generated in offshore wind farms. This full and qualified range of equipment has been developed in partnership with floating offshore developers. It features a lightweight, compact and modular design that comprises of transformer active part, tank and components.

“In OceaniQ, our world-class engineers take pride in pioneering solutions that overcome harsh offshore conditions and ultimately, help society move towards a carbon-neutral future,” says Bruno Melles, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Transformers business. “Floating electrical systems are an important development in the evolution of the offshore renewable industry that will open up tremendous opportunities and unlock new business models that are built on clean power. OceaniQ is fully in the spirit of Hitachi Energy’s Purpose, which is focused on advancing a sustainable energy future for all.”

“Wind power is one of Earth’s bountiful and free-giving natural resources and through the OceaniQ offshore portfolio, customers will be able to harness and integrate it more efficiently,” comments Alfredo Parres, head of renewables at Hitachi Energy. “Through OceaniQ, we are building a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system by bringing together our experts in offshore applications and wind farm connections to develop and build the solutions needed for a more integrated, interconnected and high-quality power grid.”