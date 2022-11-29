Hexicon, Shell Select Vestas as Turbine Supplier for 1.3 GW Project

The MunmuBaram project, a joint venture between Hexicon (20%) and Shell (80%), has chosen Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier, which also includes a 20-year service and maintenance agreement. The project is a 1.3 GW floating offshore wind development located off the southeast coast of South Korea. It is the most mature large-scale project within Hexicon’s portfolio, with the potential to become one of the largest floating wind farms in the world.

The agreement includes supply and installation of 84 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine as well as a 20-year service and maintenance agreement for the wind farm once the units are installed. The latter will be achieved through the establishment of a local service organization.

“Having the potential to become one of the world’s largest and leading floating wind farms was the very reason for increasing our ownership stake earlier this year,” says Marcus Thor, CEO at Hexicon. “We are very proud to announce Vestas as our turbine supplier, which marks a milestone in the project and brings it closer to commercialization. This highlights our ability to build value in our portfolio projects, by advancing them to more mature stages and higher valuations.”

“We are honored to have been selected as preferred supplier for the MunmuBaram floating offshore wind project and the trust that the customers placed in Vestas,” states Purvin Patel, president of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We are excited to engage in this innovative project that spearheads the global offshore wind industry and underlines our ambition to partner with customers and suppliers to make floating offshore wind energy profitable, scalable, and serviceable. Vestas continues its ambition to be a leader in offshore wind and we remain committed to contribute to South Korea’s clean energy target, in close partnership with our customers.”