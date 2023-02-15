Hexicon, IX Wind Partnering on Floating Offshore Wind Project

Hexicon and IX Wind say they are teaming up to provide services for the development and construction of a 1.3 GW floating offshore wind project in Taiwan, offering project management, consultancy and engineering services to the project.

Hexicon, which operates in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, says it has a 17 GW gross project portfolio in development through various partnerships. IX Wind, part of the IX Renewables group and an international consultancy and EPC/management company, has over 15 years of experience in the renewable energy sector and has been active in Taiwan since 2012, contributing to the successful completion of the country’s first offshore wind project.

“With Hexicon, we have found a knowledgeable and strong partner in this emerging floating wind market,” says Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Wind. “Their track record of securing floating offshore wind projects in cooperation with large players is a testament to their expertise. Furthermore, there may be opportunities to implement their patented TwinWind foundations in the future.”

“We are excited to be entering the Taiwanese market with IX Wind, who has been committed to Taiwan for a long time by providing international expertise and cultivating local talent for the offshore wind sector,” adds Steve Seo, managing director of Hexicon Korea. “Our joint venture represents a significant step forward in the transition to sustainable energy and demonstrates our joint commitment to leading the way in floating wind development on a global scale.”

The commissioning of the project is targeted for 2028.