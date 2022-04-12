Hexicon, EAMAA Joint Venture Develops Floating Wind Initiatives in Greece

Hexicon has created Hexicon Power SA as a joint venture in Greece with local company EAMAA. This is a first step to start the development of floating offshore wind projects off the coast of Greece.

Greece is now seeking to promote renewables, including offshore wind parks, to reduce its traditional reliance on fossil fuels and increase its share of clean energy sources. The government has made green energy one of its top priorities by implementing a new national plan and setting some of the most ambitious goals in the EU, such as generating 60% of its electricity mix from renewable sources by 2030.

“This is an important strategic move for us. We see great opportunities in Greece as they embark on the journey from fossil fuels to renewables,” says Marcus Thor, CEO at Hexicon.

The Greek project will be led by Mikelis Chatzigakis, CEO of Hexicon Power. Chatzigakis has served as a special advisor to the current vice president of the conservative party now in government and former Greek Minister of Energy. Also, prior to joining Hexicon, Chatzigakis was the COO of Cobblestone Energy, a British electricity trading firm, and a former management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group. The president of the board will be investment advisor Alexander Singer.

“We hope that Hexicon’s advanced technology in floating wind power will be a strong driving force in supporting Greece’s clean energy future,” says Chatzigakis. “Our floating wind technology can produce high energy output with limited environmental impact. Greece has enormous opportunities in offshore wind, and we are committed to assisting the country reaching its full potential.”