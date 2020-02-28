Hexagon AB Acquires Turbine Technology Company

Hexagon AB, a company that specializes in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, says it has signed an agreement to acquire Romax Technology Ltd., a provider of Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) software for electromechanical drivetrain design and simulation.

The cloud-enabled model-based systems engineering platform (MBSE), Romax Nexus, provides a complete workflow for designing, simulating and delivering the next generation of energy-efficient drive and power generation systems, enabling engineers to collaborate and optimize electrical and mechanical design simultaneously. By simulating the operation of the entire system – engine, gears, bearings and housings – the efficiency of wind turbine powertrains can be optimized.

“One of the greatest challenges of our time is the battle against climate change and the need to reduce GHG emissions. The acquisition of Romax Technology enables us to meet the growing need for electrification, providing our customers with integrated tools that empower engineering teams to develop the next generation of energy-efficient electric vehicles,” says Ola Rollen, president and CEO of Hexagon.

“Electrification is a growing trend in automotive and aerospace but also presents new opportunities for Hexagon in the development of renewable energy systems,” adds Rollen.

A greater focus on energy efficiency and an accelerating shift towards electrification brings new engineering challenges that require increased use of simulation tools earlier in the design lifecycle. Romax Technology brings more than 30 years of experience in electromechanical simulation and multi-physics design optimization, notes the company.

Headquartered in Nottingham, U.K., Romax Technology has approximately 240 employees globally serving more than 250 customers in the automotive, aerospace, wind power, marine, bearing and rail industries.

Photo: Hexagon AB’s landing page