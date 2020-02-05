Hexacon AB Develops Floating Wind Farm Software

Hexicon AB, a developer of floating offshore wind projects, has created software that estimates the yield output of wind farms that utilize multi-turbine floating platforms. This toolkit provides a quantified comparison between any conventional single-turbine and twin-turbine wind farm design within the same area.

“We commissioned DNV GL last year to validate the methodology in our software and are pleased to have received positive feedback. Not only have they fully analyzed our software, but they have helped to confirm our claim that increased installed capacity in a given seabed area can be achieved with the deployment of twin-turbine platforms,” says Henrik Baltscheffsky, CEO of Hexicon.

“This is an especially important input when modeling business cases for our multi-turbine floating platforms to offshore wind developers worldwide,” adds Baltscheffsky.

Hexicon, based in Stockholm, is a developer of floating wind farm designs and projects that utilize its patented multi-turbine technology. Established in 2009, the two-turbine floating foundation concept contributes to the growth of efficient and clean power production in deeper waters, saving capital both at construction, installation and operation, notes the company.

Photo: A Hexicon design floating wind farm project.