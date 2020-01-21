Hellenic to Supply Cables for Mayflower Wind Project

Hellenic Cables, a European cable producer, has entered into an agreement with Semco Maritime A/S for the supply of inter-array cables for the Mayflower Wind project, a joint venture of Shell New Energies U.S. LLC and EDPR Offshore North America LLC.

The offshore wind project was commissioned by Massachusetts to supply 804 MW of energy to electricity customers within the state. The project is expected to be operational in 2025.

Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, supply and storage of approximately 300 km of 66 kV, XLPE insulated submarine inter-array cables, aimed at connecting the project’s wind turbines to its offshore substation.

The cables will be manufactured in Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece. Continuous manufacturing is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, with final installations expected around 2025.

Hellenic Cables is proud to support Mayflower Wind in this pioneering project, one of the first commercial-scale offshore wind projects in the U.S., with its cable design and manufacturing expertise. In doing so, Hellenic Cables is also proud to contribute to the U.S.’s clean energy transition, says the company.

Hellenic Cables recently joined the U.S. offshore wind market with the establishment of Hellenic Cables America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary.

Photo: A Hellenic Cables offshore project