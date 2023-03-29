Helix Robotics Solutions Awarded Offshore Cable Trenching Contract

Helix Robotics Solutions, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., has entered into a trenching services contract with a renewables cable installation contractor for the trenching of inter-array and export cables as part of a 640 MW wind farm offshore in Taiwan.

Under the contract, Helix plans to mobilize its newly acquired T1400-1 jet trenching system in Singapore onboard the Siem Topaz wind farm support vessel before transiting to Taiwan for operations. Trenching and survey services are expected to continue until late 2023.

Helix operates robotics assets globally to complement offshore construction, maintenance and well intervention services for the oil and gas market and to support offshore renewable energy projects for the renewable energy market.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash