Havfram Wind Orders Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Havfram Wind says it has ordered a second wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) as a part of its existing shipbuilding contract with CIMC Raffles.

The company says the design of this new WTIV will be similar to the first GustoMSC NG20000X jack-up vessel currently under construction. The latest battery-hybrid drivetrain technology is incorporated in the design to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts of offshore wind capacity.

The NG20000X vessel has the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters. Capacities have been optimized for high variable deck load and the extreme lift heights expected over the next decade. The crane has a lifting capacity of 3,250 tons.

“The decision to order a second NG20000X jack-up vessel with CIMC Raffles is based on the good established cooperation with the shipyard and several commitments with major offshore wind developers,” says Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind.

“As previously announced, we have signed a contract with Ørsted to install wind turbines at their Hornsea 3 project, starting in autumn of 2026,” he notes. “Vattenfall has appointed us as preferred supplier for their Norfolk Projects, starting in the spring of 2027. Last week, we signed a preferred supplier agreement with RWE for turbine installation support for their Nordseecluster project, commencing in the summer of 2026.”

The new WTIV is anticipated to be delivered in late 2025.