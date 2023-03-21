Havfram Wind Installing Offshore Wind Turbines for Hornsea 3

Ørsted has selected Havfram Wind to install turbines at its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, located approximately 75 miles off the coast of Norfolk, England, in the North Sea.

Hornsea 3 will consist of up to 231 offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of 2.85 GW. Havfram Wind will be utilizing one of its newly built NG20000X jack-up wind turbine installation vessels with a 3.25-ton crane to perform the work, starting in late 2026.

“The different construction phases of the Hornsea offshore wind development zone all represent record-breaking wind projects,” says Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind. “The contribution of Havfram Wind to one of these giant projects proves our growing position in the market and the trust given to us by Ørsted.”

“Delivering an offshore wind farm of the size and scale of Hornsea 3 requires the development of strong, collaborative relationships with our contractor partners and the realization of new supply chain capacity,” adds Ørsted’s Patrick Harnett. “We are therefore very excited to sign our first contract with Havfram, bringing a new cutting-edge vessel to the offshore wind market.”

Havfram Wind focuses on transport and installation services for both bottom-fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector.